Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $224,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $6.47 on Friday, reaching $232.28. 8,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,549. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.92 and a 200 day moving average of $215.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,527. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.