Cardinal Capital Management Has $6.83 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.23. The company had a trading volume of 37,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,479. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.11. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

