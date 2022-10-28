Cardinal Capital Management Reduces Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 49,184 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Webster Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

