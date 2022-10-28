Cardinal Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Morningstar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

Morningstar Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total value of $30,522.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,437,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $7.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,756. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.99%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

