Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Shares Gap Down to $282.98

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $282.98, but opened at $252.14. Carlisle Companies shares last traded at $240.01, with a volume of 16,666 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.60.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

