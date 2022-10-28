Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Shares Gap Down to $282.98

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $282.98, but opened at $252.14. Carlisle Companies shares last traded at $240.01, with a volume of 16,666 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.60.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.