Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target Cut to €19.00

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrefour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Carrefour Trading Up 0.3 %

CRRFY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. 382,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.70.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

