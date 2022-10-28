Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 267,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $41.80. 37,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,729. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

