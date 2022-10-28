Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.36. 94,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

