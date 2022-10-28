Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 518,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,715,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,909. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

