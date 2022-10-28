Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $845-885 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.82 million. Carter’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.05-6.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26. Carter’s has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

