Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Up 113.6% in October

Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the September 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CRTIF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 432,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,259. Cartier Iron has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Cartier Iron Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

