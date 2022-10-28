Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stake Lowered by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.