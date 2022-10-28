Casper Price Down 10.8% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Casper has a total market cap of $444.20 million and $20.35 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.12 or 0.30943897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012086 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,248,539,608 coins and its circulating supply is 10,454,157,813 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,246,783,972 with 10,452,526,150 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04389109 USD and is down -6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $19,405,306.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

