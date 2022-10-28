Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after buying an additional 66,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Celestica by 83.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 14.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,192,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 148,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 104,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

