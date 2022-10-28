Chainlink Reaches Market Cap of $3.41 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and $357.75 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $6.94 or 0.00034352 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,179.68 or 0.30653564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011970 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

