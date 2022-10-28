Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Down to $204.16

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $204.16, but opened at $192.76. Chart Industries shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 5,554 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chart Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.73 and a beta of 1.45.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

