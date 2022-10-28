Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

GTLS stock opened at $204.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.72. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chart Industries by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

