Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chemesis International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chemesis International stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,745. Chemesis International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

About Chemesis International

(Get Rating)

Chemesis International Inc focuses on acquiring, identifying, acquiring, and evaluating interests in mineral properties in North America. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rose Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia. Chemesis International Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.