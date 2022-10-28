Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Chemesis International Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Chemesis International stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,745. Chemesis International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
About Chemesis International
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemesis International (CADMF)
