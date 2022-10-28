Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.15. The stock had a trading volume of 188,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

