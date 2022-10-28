Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $74,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.95. 128,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,172,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.32. The stock has a market cap of $353.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

