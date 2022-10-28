Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.15. 188,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,172,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $159.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

