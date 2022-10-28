China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
China BlueChemical Price Performance
CBLUY remained flat at $11.19 on Friday. China BlueChemical has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.
China BlueChemical Company Profile
