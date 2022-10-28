China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

China BlueChemical Price Performance

CBLUY remained flat at $11.19 on Friday. China BlueChemical has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

China BlueChemical Company Profile

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

