China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Trading Down 2.7%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

China Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06.

China Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This is an increase from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.59%.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

