China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 95.4% in October

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the September 30th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.22. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

