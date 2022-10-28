Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Rating) shares rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 11,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 12,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.