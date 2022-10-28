Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

