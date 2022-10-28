Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.71.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.46. 72,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,581. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after buying an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $47,361,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

