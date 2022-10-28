Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of 2% yr/yr to $1.395 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.71.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,931,000 after acquiring an additional 52,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,936,000 after acquiring an additional 127,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,220,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after acquiring an additional 202,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

