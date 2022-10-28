Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 57,825 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth $80,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 27.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

