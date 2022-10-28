CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CIXX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,929. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.03 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 39.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1411 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 23.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,023 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.