CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 190 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.73.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $122.80 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $134.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

