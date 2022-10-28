CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 561.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 58,832 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Albemarle by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Albemarle by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $282.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.