CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $728.31 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,699,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of Visa worth $728,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

V has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $204.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average is $201.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

