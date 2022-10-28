CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 26,645 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,645 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 133.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,438,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

IAU opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

