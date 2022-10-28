CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oshkosh by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 523,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,052,000 after purchasing an additional 449,087 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oshkosh by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 192,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oshkosh by 776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

