CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Up to $32.72

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.72, but opened at $33.84. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 1,268 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Healy purchased 506,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 292.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $87,000.

About CinCor Pharma

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.