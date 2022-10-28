Citigroup Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $117.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DXCM. BTIG Research upped their price target on DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.16.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

