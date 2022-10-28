Citigroup Boosts Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $98.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 3.7 %

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

