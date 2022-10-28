Citigroup Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Price Target to $8.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.
Under Armour Price Performance
NYSE:UA opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Featured Stories
