Citigroup Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Price Target to $8.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:UA opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Under Armour by 140.6% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 40,809 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 328.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 77.8% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 131,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

