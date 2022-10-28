Citigroup Increases Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $71.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.75 and a beta of 0.49. Prothena has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $64.00.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lars Ekman sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $1,522,817.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $11,685.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,760 shares of company stock worth $7,799,870 over the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 11.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

