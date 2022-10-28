Citizens & Northern Corp Acquires 379 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 0.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $29.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,496.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,593.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,473.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

