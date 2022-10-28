Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after acquiring an additional 574,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $587,729,000 after acquiring an additional 736,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.5 %

Oracle stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. 306,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,427,026. The company has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

