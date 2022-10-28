Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $38.11 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 328,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,556. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $163.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

