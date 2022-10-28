Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Mondelez International by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 638,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Mondelez International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 134,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,819. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

