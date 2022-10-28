CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) & Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Head-To-Head Comparison

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) and Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CN Energy Group. and Braskem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CN Energy Group. has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.0% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CN Energy Group. and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CN Energy Group. and Braskem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CN Energy Group. $19.85 million 2.27 $1.30 million N/A N/A Braskem $18.79 billion 0.26 $773.65 million $1.97 6.27

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Summary

Braskem beats CN Energy Group. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

