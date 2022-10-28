Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.46-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coca-Cola also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.67-$2.69 EPS.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.53. 15,906,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,807,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $257.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $497,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.2% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.