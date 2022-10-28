Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,502,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 3.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $371,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $62.88. 42,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,362. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.