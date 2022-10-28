Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $72.60 million and approximately $59.57 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.79 or 0.01470509 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005553 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020457 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.82 or 0.01810622 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

