Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

ZTS stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $152.09. 20,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.31. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.87 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.