Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.74. 143,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,079,934. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

